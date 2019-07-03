A multidisciplinary nuclear medicine center will be built in Russia
Russia will have a unique medical center with two cyclotrons, which are in industrial scale to produce isotopes for the treatment of patients through nuclear medicine. This will provide patients with new opportunities for diagnosis and treatment, according to “Izvestia”.
To build the complex was announced at the Symposium “Nuclear medicine” in Saint-Petersburg in the framework of the VII European conference on neutron scattering (ECNS).
The unique complex will become the main center of group “SOGAZ MEDICINE” and will be included in the top 3 of the world’s medical organizations. The medical center will be located in Leningrad region, with an area of 200 thousand sq. m. it is Planned that in operation, the complex will pass by the end of 2021.
The Symposium in St. Petersburg, scientists from different countries discussed the prospects of nuclear medicine for the diagnosis and treatment of many diseases, ranging from cardiac ischemia and depression to senile dementia and cancer.
As explained by Professor Sergey Mazurenko, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of “New medical company”, referred to nuclear medicine methods, which use radioactive isotopes and their compounds.
The President of NRC “Kurchatov Institute”, Chairman of the conference, Mikhail Kovalchuk said that Russia has regained the title of a great country in the field of nuclear research.
Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg are fighting cancer with the help of a nuclear installation, which destroys cancer cells. In the clinic, no queues, and doctors ready to receive all who need help. Children with cancer are taken to the Northern capital of Russia for treatment even from the CIS countries.