A native of Afghanistan massacre in France: one person was killed, many wounded (video)
In France people were killed in the attack armed with a knife who came from Afghanistan at the metro station in the commune of Villeurbanne (near Lyon French). Another 9 people were injured, according to BFM TV. Recall that in Germany immigrants from Africa deliberately pushed under a train 8-year-old boy.
The incident occurred around 18:00 Kyiv time.
According to preliminary information, the deceased was 19 years old.
The suspect has the status of an asylum seeker in France and still in sight of the security services did not fall.
In a network there was video from the event.
#Lyon: vidéo de l interpellation du suspect par des passants (devant l an Ascenseur) #Villeurbanne pic.twitter.com/GQRAtEQHha
— Damien Rieu (@DamienRieu) August 31, 2019.
Recall that a similar crime was committed in Paris at the end of 2018.
