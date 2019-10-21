A native of Odessa is among the world’s richest men according to Forbes
The new dollar billionaire according to Forbes magazine became Vlad Shmunis is a native of Odessa. After moving to the United States, the future billionaire was working in HP and Ampex, and in 1993 decided to create own business in the transmission of the telephone signal via the Internet. It took six years. In 1999, Vlad Shmunis with her partner Vlad Bentovim founded the company Ring Central.
In early October, 2019 Ring Central has announced that it will partner provider of telecommunication equipment Avaya for the new cloud platform. Stock price Ring Central from increased by 28 percent, and the company’s market capitalization has exceeded $ 14 billion. Personal condition of Mr. Shmunis has reached 1.3 billion dollars.
Vlad Shmunis, along with his parents moved to the USA in the 1970-ies. In California graduated from the University of San Francisco, and then got an engineer to work in one of the startups in Silicon valley.
“I was born in Odessa, which was formerly part of Russia, and is now part of Ukraine. My whole family emigrated. It was what had to be done in those days, and we were lucky to get out. We are glad that it happened. I arrived in a new country without money and without friends, without knowledge of the language. I had to learn to fend for themselves. I learned that I can survive and make it. USA is the greatest country in the world, I really believe that. My story is a proof of this”, — said Vlad Shmunis specialized portal Linkedin.
. His status for 2019 is estimated at 18.6 billion dollars. Blavatnik lives in London.
This year, owned by len Blavatnik streaming platform DAZN did Wladimir Klitschko a solid offer to the Ukrainian resumed his Boxing career.
And the richest man in the world by the American Forbes magazine named Jeff Bezos. As of August 16, 2019, its capital is estimated at RB 110.7 billion.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter