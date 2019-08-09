A new Chernobyl in Russia: a confirmation of the release of radiation
In Moscow two planes of the aircraft was delivered six people injured in the explosion at a military facility in the Arkhangelsk region. Drivers of ambulances dressed in hazmat suits and machine — wrapped in foil.
In the state of biophysical center named after Burnazyan victims were taken with diagnosis of “radiation exposure”. Doctors diagnosed victims of severe injuries, according to the Telegram-channel Baza.
According to several sources in Baza Minoborony RF, all the clothes of the wounded have already burned, did it immediately after hospitalization. Similarly arrived and with chemical protection suits and clothing of doctors who provided first aid to the injured.
Pharmacies Arkhangelsk has dramatically increased the demand for iodine-containing drugs. Today pharmacy kiosks in the city to find them is almost impossible.
Note that the accident occurred on a naval missile firing range of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation in the Arkhangelsk region. According to the military, “during the test of liquid rocket propulsion system explosion and fire products.” Two people were killed and several people were taken to hospitals. Located about 40 km from the place of incident Severodvinsk was recorded a short increase of the radiation background.
“In the period from 11:50 to 12:20 discovered the increase in background radiation to 2 microsieverts per hour. Then the level began to decline sharply… currently the radiation level is 0.1 microsieverts per hour, the threat for the population is absent”, — said the head of the Department of civil protection of a city administration of Valentine Magomedov, writes Kommersant.
Administration of sea ports of the Western Arctic in connection with the incident at a military firing range for a month is closed for free swim area Dvina Bay of the White sea.
As said by one of the sailors, the closure of waters may be associated with destruction in the course of emergency of the rocket, causing the fuel — unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (heptyl) — combines with the oxidant, and the explosion occurred.
The tons of this highly toxic substances could be in water. Ban on shipping in this case is primarily due to the need to prevent the poisoning of the local inhabitants, for whom fishing is a traditional craft. In addition, the military would need time to truly discover and collect the remaining pieces of the destroyed in the explosion of technology to conduct examinations required in the investigation of PE.
I wrote “FACTS” shortly before the emergency, under the Archangel explosions occurred at a military base near Krasnoyarsk.
