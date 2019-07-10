A new collection memes of the “charms” office work

What did not happen at work.

If your workplace is not a sofa, and your suit — pajamas (this means that you are not a freelancer), then you know exactly what the office weekdays. It is no secret that the friendly staff — a great success. There are days when colleagues become like family, but as they say, from love to hate. Here is a selection of memes that perfectly describe what it’s like to work with other people, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to bigpicture

That moment when you meet glances with a colleague in the hallway.

When the colleague came out of the bathroom, but you didn’t hear that he washed his hands.

When your colleague asked the question and extended the meeting for another 25 minutes.

When the boss asks you to train a new employee on your position.

When praising a colleague assigned by your merit.

When a colleague with whom you always had dinner together, got sick.

When you look at your colleague and say: “How are you not fired?”

I when colleagues offer you to look at pictures of their children.

When someone responds to a letter request to send information that has already been sent in the previous.

When a new employee is not yet aware of what the shit was up to.

