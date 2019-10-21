A new crossover based on Toyota RAV4: first images
The Wildlander Toyota SUV will share a platform with the RAV4 fifth generation.
Chinese certification authorities posted pictures Wildlander Toyota — RAV4 varieties for China. The novelty differs from the current bestseller the Toyota extensively redesigned appearance, other materials, dimensions and name.
Cause of the “double” — two Toyota joint ventures with local automakers. “Global” the RAV4 will be produced jointly with FAW, and slightly upgraded Wildlander, in collaboration with GAC Motor. Visually the difference between the crossovers can be determined by other bumpers, original grille and optics. A different body kit will change the length of the SUV with 4600 millimetres, but the exact characteristics are not yet available.
Technical stuffing and interior design Wildlander identical “global” RAV4. The crossover can be ordered in the normal version with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated 171 HP, front-wheel drive and a CVT or hybrid version with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine, a continuously variable transmission and electric motor drive the rear axle. The total output of the electrified power plant will reach 222 horsepower.
It is expected that the premiere Toyota Wildlander will be held before the end of the year. Sales of “normal” RAV4, the fifth generation in China will start October 25.