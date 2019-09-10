A new danger of crisps and fried potatoes
The experts are informed about the dangers of acrylamide formed during frying of potatoes.
— That when frying potatoes or chips produced carcinogens, heard many. But the fact that these and many other fried and baked dishes contains acrylamide has become known relatively recently, the study says.
It is known that acrylamide is used in the production of polymers, but its presence in fried and baked dishes experts found out in 2002. It is a toxic substance formed in foods exposed to high (above 120°C) heat treatment i.e., frying, baking or roasting.
Too high content of acrylamide may adversely affect human health and even contribute to cancer development. Usually the blow falls on the reproductive organs.
The highest content of acrylamide found in chips, fried potatoes and potatoes cooked in deep fat. He also got the donuts and corn flakes (in sticks).
To minimize the possibility of acrylamide, experts advise to hold peeled potatoes in water for a couple of hours. In addition, they are not recommended to broil or bake the potatoes until brown (which many love), and cutting it too thin slices.
Studies have shown that in slices measuring 14 by 14 millimeters contains less acrylamide than n slices, cut into 8 by 8 millimeters.