A new film about James bond may be the last
Appeared information that the next film about the legendary agent James bond could be the last. In the Network published the footage, which depicted the dangerous stunt, which can be seen in the next part of James bond.
The performer of the stunt was not himself an actor and his stuntman. Then began to appear speculation that a new picture involving Daniel Craig as bond can become final.
It is noted that the stunt was a leap with the design, the height of which was 45 meters. The shooting of the movie take place in Italy. The Network users immediately the question arose, whether there will be a living James bond after the jump. If the spy dies, the 25th edition of the film will be the last.
Recall that the new film is called “No Time To Die”. Premiere films scheduled for April next year.