A new fun trend: fashion boots for beer lovers
Georgian designer came up with a Shoe for a drink.
September 14 Instagram account of French fashion brand Vetements there was a picture of a new model “Shoe party”. On the company website pair of boots is sold at a price of 1395 dollars (34.5 thousand UAH), reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Fashion designer of Georgian descent Demna Gvasalia, who is the founder of the company, came up with the build in heel black leather boots with a shaft above the ankle metal can opener for bottles.
“Finally someone has made a breakthrough in fashion”, “How convenient! I really need them”, “then with a lighter have to do with the right opener, left with a lighter” – write in the comments netizens.
The new items have not left indifferent and American designer Marc Jacobs. “Brilliant,” he said.
hronika.info