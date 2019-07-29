A new mentor of Shakhtar “goes in advance” Lucescu and Fonseca

| July 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Новый наставник "Шахтера" "идет в фарватере" Луческу и Фонсеки

Luís Castro

Ahead of the Donetsk “Shakhtar” could not regain the Ukrainian super Cup, after losing in Odessa, Dynamo Kiev 1:2.

We will add, it was the first official match of the new head coach of “Shakhtar” Luis Castro.

Note that Mourinho has repeated the tradition of its predecessors – the Shakhtar’s head coach Paulo Fonseca, who also lost their debut matches for the Supercup of Ukraine.

Lucescu lost on penalties in 2004 and Fonseca on penalties in 2016.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.