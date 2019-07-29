A new mentor of Shakhtar “goes in advance” Lucescu and Fonseca
Luís Castro
Ahead of the Donetsk “Shakhtar” could not regain the Ukrainian super Cup, after losing in Odessa, Dynamo Kiev 1:2.
We will add, it was the first official match of the new head coach of “Shakhtar” Luis Castro.
Note that Mourinho has repeated the tradition of its predecessors – the Shakhtar’s head coach Paulo Fonseca, who also lost their debut matches for the Supercup of Ukraine.
Lucescu lost on penalties in 2004 and Fonseca on penalties in 2016.
