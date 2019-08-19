A new method for effective weight loss over the weekend
American scientists from Texas State University has developed an innovative method of losing weight in just a few days, for example, over the weekend. According to experts, this does not required to stick to a strict diet and perform difficult exercises in the gym, and only need to work out on the treadmill.
Running on the treadmill for one hour at a moderate pace will help six hours to forget about food, decreasing appetite. It also is the basis of a new method scientists for getting rid of the accumulated extra pounds. Experts have tested innovative method in laboratory animals, finding out that training on a treadmill “runs” in the body accelerated the processes of exchange that continues to be active for about two days. This method strongly helps to burn calories, and it contributes to weight loss.
Such an effect from a relatively simple exercise scientists explain the effects of running on the neural connections of the brain, which is primarily reflected in the reduction of appetite. However, even before the start of the simple classes on the treadmill, experts recommend to consult with doctors, since a certain person may be contraindications due to illness or risk of illness.