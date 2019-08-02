A new scandal in the family Angelina Jolie: the actress could lose a child
The family of Angelina Jolie new scandal erupted. 13-year-old daughter of actress — Shiloh, told her mother she no longer wants to live with it. The girl demanded that she was allowed to move to his father’s house, that is brad pitt. This writes the Latin Times.
At least, if she will not be allowed to live there permanently, it said Shiloh agree to spend some time at my parents ‘ house, pitt — William and Jane, in Missouri. This was one of the friends of the actress told the reporter of the edition NW.
Statement Shiloh Jolie shocked the health and condition of the nervous system which has recently caused concern. She didn’t expect another child will rebel against it. Recently the eldest, adopted son Maddox actress told her that as soon as he turns 18 years (and it will happen this month), he wants to try to sue her for custody of younger brothers and sisters. As stated then a young man, he believes that the house Jolie reigns absolutely abnormal psychological atmosphere and wants to save Shiloh, Zahara, pax Tien, Knox and Vivienne from living in such adverse conditions.
Will Maddox make this work, it is not yet clear. After all, the court may refuse him at least on the basis of the fact that the young man has no own source of income and he will not be able to provide brothers and sisters. But at Shiloh there is reason to hope that her wish will come true. After all, there is nothing questionable or illegal.
The friend of Jolie claims that pitt supposedly already learned about the daughter’s wish and expressed their joy on this occasion. He said he would be happy if Shiloh moved in with him. As for Jolie, she now fears that the daughter can pursue her other brothers and sisters. And then the whole team the children will move to the house of pitt. And Angelina alone.
