A new species of fly was named after the King of the Night
In Australia have discovered a previously unknown insect science, which was named “in honor” of the main villain of the series “Game of Thrones”: King of the Night.
Fly Paramonovius nightking got an unusual name, as is active only in the winter months and has a distinctive “crown” of hairs, according to
Representatives of this species lay their eggs in the bodies of their relatives. Hatched, the larvae begin to eat their carriers and turn them into walking zombies.
Length flies is only about a centimeter. It is found only in a small area of Western Australia.
Scientists also noted that apparently flies resemble bees. They probably got this ability in the course of evolution to protect themselves from the birds – those avoid bees because they can sting.
Only in Australia only in the last year found 230 new.
Earlier it was reported that in India found underground unknown to science of fish, which is named after a character in the Saga “the Lord of the rings” – Gollum.
These creatures lived in the hidden waters were brought to the surface as a result of severe flooding.