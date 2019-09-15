A new tragedy with a car UAZ: three men tried to move the river and drowned
In the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation, three people died on the sunken car. On Sunday, September 15, reported the press service of the regional Department of EMERCOM of Russia, reports TASS.
According to the Ministry, five Russians to Oise tried to cross the Ford the river ISS in the village of Kosa Tura municipal district. As a result, three men were killed, two other passengers, a man and a woman, managed to escape from a sinking vehicle.
The car along with the bodies of the victims were removed from the water the divers of the rescue service of the city of Forest and fire 167th firefighting and rescue part of the city of Nizhnyaya Tura. It is noted that the operation took more than two hours.
Investigative agencies to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Russia for two families from the Republic of Tuva trip to the healing spring became the last in life. The family traveled by car “UAZ-469” and, when arrived at the river Shui in the heart of the eponymous village, decided that the SUV will be able to overcome a water barrier. The attempt of crossing the river was bad: the car tipped over, 12 people were in the water. According to recent reports, the nine tourists, including seven children were killed. Two of the passengers “Oise” managed to escape, the fate of one woman is established.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter