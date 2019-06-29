A new trailer for “the Matrix” with a resolution of 4K appeared on YouTube
On YouTube there’s a new trailer of the legendary film “the Matrix”. The video has a resolution of 4k. In a short time the video had to watch a lot of fans of the trilogy.
A remake of the “Matrix” will be released in two weeks. Today it is known about screenings of the film in the United States. While not reported, whether it is presented in cinemas. The premiere will be held in honor of the twentieth anniversary of the cult trilogy.
For shooting the new “Matrix” will meet the Wachowski sister. The very beginning of the process scheduled for 2020, but as the main locations selected by the city of Chicago. The picture has the working title of Project Ice Cream. Now it is not reported whether the new “Matrix” a continuation of the beloved trilogy or the authors came up with its own unique story.