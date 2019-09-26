A new trend in Instagram: the social network filled photo from app Gradient
For users, Instagram came up with a new game. The once popular “sostarivayut” FaceApp application has little interesting — now social media users are looking for its counterpart among the celebrities using the program Gradient.
The highlight of the application is that the double search is conducted not only on the basis of photographs of movie stars. Impartial program can find the similarities of the user with a historical figure, with a face icon or a character of the famous painting.
It’s funny looking and “transgender” similarity, when a DoppelgangeR is a person of the opposite sex.
We will remind, earlier experts explained why it is important to be careful when using trendy mobile application. Users should pay attention to who is the developer of the technology, what data is collected and then sent the information.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter