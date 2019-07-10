A new twist in the case of the Russians, which in the US was jailed for stealing his own children
In the United States court has granted on Tuesday, the lawyers of the Russians Bogdan Osipova 10 days to submit payment for further consideration of the appeal complaint on the verdict of the Federal court of the city of Wichita (Kansas). This is stated in the documents of the court of appeals for the tenth district of the United States, at the disposal of the correspondent of TASS.
According to this data, protection Osipova still has not made the prescribed payment for the consideration by the court of appeal. The amount payable by the protection of the Russians, the document is not specified.
6 Jun Bogdan Osipov was sentenced by a Federal court of the city of Wichita (Kansas) to seven years in prison for the article “kidnapping by parent”, and two paragraphs of the article “extortion on an international scale”. The lawyers of the Russians filed an appeal against the decision of the court. According to the correspondent of TASS, the protection of Osipova intends to challenge the verdict relating to allegations of extortion, which constituted the main sentence.
As expected, the conclusion Osipova will stay about five years, as he has already been detained for almost two years, during which it was awaiting sentencing. Three years after the liberation Russian woman will be under police surveillance, without the right of departure from the country. It should also facilitate the return of Russia to the United States two of his daughters — children together with the us citizen Brian Mobley.
On the matter of mothers
The 38-year-old Osipova, having citizenship of the Russian Federation and the United States, three young children, including youngest daughter from marriage to a U.S. citizen Brian Mobley. The us government accused Osipov that in 2014, she was pregnant, were taken away from the USA to Russia the daughter without the consent of her husband, with whom was already started divorce proceedings, which is unacceptable under the law.
The youngest girl was born in the same year on the territory of the Russian Federation, after which the couple divorced. In the United States court decided that both children should live with their father, handing him full custody of the daughters, however, the decision of the Russian court of the place of residence of the girls is identified in Russia with his mother and father assigned to maintenance.
26 Sep 2017 Osipova arrived in Wichita to decide the issue of custody of the joint Mobley children for their return to the United States. She filed a petition in the family court, as it did not agree with the transfer of custody to the father. The court took the papers and set the date of hearing, however, two days later, the FBI arrested a Russian in the framework instituted at the suit of the former spouse of a criminal case.
In the course of the trial Osipova agreed to return the youngest children in the United States, relying on the subsequent release, however, the Russian court in the interest of the children, permission for their export abroad is not given. Currently, the two girls and their older brother, also a minor son Osipova, live in Russia with the guardian, mother’s aunt, convicted of the Russians.