A new twist in the murder case of Michael Circle: the wife of singer knew the probable killer
The wife of the famous singer Michael Krug Irina talked to one of the attackers on their home after her husband’s assassination. Exactly it was recorded that they spent time together in night club “the azure” until the arrest of Alexander Ageeva, writes the Telegram-channel “Cheka – OPGW”.
However, they did not hide and interrogations, however, claimed that he had met after the murder of a Circle. Irina are unable to explain why, then, didn’t Ageev one of the attackers, although ran into him at the time of the crime.
Alexander Ageev, one of the active members of the gang “the Tver wolves”. He is currently serving a life sentence for several crimes, including murder. It is assumed that he was one of the attackers on the singer.
In early August, Ageeva brought to Tver for the re-enactment and confrontation with another member of the gang, Alexander Osipov, allegedly killed the man who shot Circle.
According to some, both were questioned by investigators of the RCDS and the police, after which Ageev wrote a confession that he participated in the murder of the singer, writes CrimeRussia.
At the same time, it continues to shield the businesswoman and publisher G. Zhevnova. She immediately provided him with an alibi, stating that on the night of the murder Circle Ageev was at her house. She says and now. According to the woman, he lived at the time on her dacha.
“But me witnesses was Sergei, a security guard Kostenko (criminal authority of Alexander Kostenko Scrap, the leader of the gang of “wolves”), Olga, Alexander’s girlfriend, and my child,” — said Zhevnova on the transfer of “Let them talk”.
According to the telegram channel, now the investigator and the main Opera for the murder of the songwriter went on vacation, which may mean that the case is solved. While it still remains unclear who actually shot the singer and what is still Ageev could speak with Irina after the murder of her husband. It is possible that the case could take a completely unexpected turn.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the Studio “Let them talk” litigator range of Tver publications Galina Zhevnova made a shocking confession: according to her, Irina Krug not only was personally acquainted with Ageev, who now admits to killing Circle, but, apparently, he had a close relationship, once so tenderly hugged him. Galina herself hinted that a woman could be involved in the murder. In addition, after the death of Michael Circle, his wife was shown very inappropriate behavior at the funeral was completely peaceful, as they say, had fun, sang songs on stage — not quite like a grieving woman.
