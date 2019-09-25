A new twist in the murder of the songwriter Circle: a witness may become an accused
For 17 years, investigators have tried unsuccessfully to solve the case about the murder of the legendary Russian singer, performing songs in the genre chanson, Mikhail Krug. Now they were able to establish that the fatal shot, which killed the Circle, made a member of a criminal gang “the Tver wolves” Dmitry Veselov. About it writes “StarHit”.
The newspaper reminds that this information, investigators told his accomplice Alexander Ageev, who admitted that was with Veselov at the moment when they decided to commit theft in the house of the singer. While Ageev admitted that the murder was not planned.
The shadow on the thing drops again, because the companion of Alexander Ageeva Galina Zhevnova admitted that he during a robbery of the home Circle was with her at their summer cottage. It should be noted that the woman claimed the opposite.
Based on all the investigating authorities intend to reopen the proceedings and to bring Galina Zhevnova to criminal liability for giving knowingly false testimony. It is worth Recalling that Zhevnova claimed that the wife of Mikhail Krug Irina was personally acquainted with his killers, and therefore could be share with them.
We will remind that the attack on the house of the Circle the police officers told gang member “the Tver wolves” Alexander Ageev, who was previously sentenced to a life term for committing murders happy. According to him, the singer shot his accomplice Dmitry Veselov, who himself was killed a year after the crime.
Moreover, Ageev added that the robbery they were sent to the local crime boss, nicknamed Scrap, which is planned later to return the stolen things and start to take gigs Round the cent in his pocket. Unfortunately, the family of the singer came home early and caught the robbers. The circle died after Veselov shot him twice with a pistol.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the artist works in the style of chanson Mikhail Shufutinsky has called the possible reason that the case was investigated for a very long time.
