A new type of fraud: how you are cheating by sending ’emails from IRS’
Don’t be fooled. The IRS will never send you any unsolicited emails or messages on your tax returns.
Officials have warned taxpayers about a new Scam — unsolicited emails from con artists claiming to represent IRS, says Fox Business.
Some of the letters contain such topics as “Automatic reminder on income tax” or “Email reminder of tax Declaration,” the officials said. These include links to web sites that look like IRS.gov but are not real web sites of the IRS. When the user clicks to access the file, which supposedly is about his tax returns, e-Declaration or tax account, he accidentally downloads malicious software.
Scammers can gain control of a computer or computer to track every keystroke, getting passwords and other sensitive data, officials warn.
“The IRS does not send emails about tax returns, tax returns or sensitive financial information,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
“This latest scheme is just another reminder that tax fraud is a year — round business for thieves. We urge you to always be alert,” he added.
Officials said that he worked with the state tax authorities and tax the industry in General to combat fraud involving personal data, but people remain vulnerable to scams, when impostors sending false emails or pestering over the phone.
It is important to remember that the IRS does not contact taxpayers by email, text messaging or social networks. Anyone who asks for personal or financial information such as PIN codes, passwords or account data on these channels will not work in the IRS.
The IRS also does not call to demand immediate payment using a specific method, such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or Bank transfer. Instead, they usually send you a bill in the mail.