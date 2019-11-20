A new world record pit stop 1,82 seconds
The crew of Red Bull broke his own world record for the fastest pit stop.
This is the third time they set a record this season. Experts of the Aston Martin team Red Bull Racing Red Bull drink apparently. Last weekend at the Grand Prix of Brazil 2019 pit Red Bull team broke its previous world record time pit-stop — of 1.88 seconds. Their new time set at 21 out of 71 circle, made up 1.82 seconds, when the race winner Max Verstappen stopped to exchange your tires.
In sports, which lasts up to thousandths of a second, fast pit stops are key in the overall strategy of the rider. One extra second on a pit stop can mean the difference between being in first place or fall to the second.
In the era of ultra-fast pit-stops it may well be the last world record. In season 2021 installing wheels and tires will become more harder because the rules of F1 increase the wheel diameter to 18 inches. Red Bull wins the time set by the crew at the Grand Prix of Germany at the beginning of the season, and this latest record is the third record performance in the Red Bull, starting with the Grand Prix of great Britain when they set their first world record of 1.91 seconds. This team of Red Bull is exactly the same as the machine on which they work: fast, efficient and very fun to watch.
For reference, the average pit stop takes about 2.4 seconds. The reason pit stops of Formula 1 so fast is a combination of human talent and superfast tools.