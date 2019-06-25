A newly married couple died football player “Seville” staged fatal accident (photos, video)
Forward reserve teams in the Spanish “Seville” of Joao Malek (pictured), who plays for the club on loan, became the participant dorozhno-transport incident in which two people died.
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, 20-year-old Mexican footballer while on vacation at home, in his car exceeded speed and lost control, crashed into going ahead of the car. The second car was a couple that got engaged the day before and the day of the accident had to get married. The examination confirmed that fry got behind the wheel in an alcohol intoxication.
pic.twitter.com/BzXTfjb1x3
— Pedro (@Pedro52338147) 24 Jun 2019
Auto player after accident
All that is left from the car killed the newlyweds
Note that the reserve team Sevilla is in the third power division of the Spanish name “Sevilla Atletico”. Rent period fry at Sevilla expires on 30 June, after which he was to return to his club — Mexican “Santos Laguna”.
By the way, Joao fry — the son of Mexican and Cameroonian footballer Jean-Claude fry, who played for the Mexican “TEKOS” and “San Luis” at the end of the last century.
