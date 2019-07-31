A nightmare for the Russian authorities in Moscow are planning a new protest
Elections to the Moscow city Duma has turned into a nightmare for all Russian authorities. The Kremlin is trying to distance himself from the situation, which led to mass outrage, but it is unlikely he will succeed. Meanwhile, Moscow authorities continue to pressure the opposition and dissatisfied.
None of the objectionable authorities candidates had made an exception, rejected each of them!
Describe what is happening in the Russian capital in order. Elections of deputies of the city Duma held on 8 September. It is single voting day in Russia. Will choose the majority system — 45 45 deputies in single-member districts. The deputies are elected for five years — until 2024.
1 July in Moscow was registered 7 308 469 voters. And here’s the best part most of these voters suddenly realized that the power of the most shameless manner deceive them. The inspiration came when the Moscow city election Commission (IPCC) refused to register candidates for the deputies of all representatives of the opposition. None of the objectionable authorities candidates had made an exception, rejected each of them! And the explanation was the same for everyone. Supposedly these people have provided dubious lists of signatures in his support. Members of the IPCC claim that the signatures do belong to a non-existent citizens, part is the signatures of the dead.
The people rebelled. Rejected candidates are demanded to recheck the authenticity of the signatures. They expressed confidence in the members of the IPCC. However, the new check was denied.
Then the opposition called on people to come out to protest. The Moscow government has refused to issue a permit for it. The first unauthorized rally was held on the 14th of July. First, the police and the national guard behaved emphasized kindly. However, when the protesters began to set up tents near the building of the IPCC, the guards used force. Were detained 39 people, including well-known opposition leaders Ilya Yashin, Love Sable, Ivan Zhdanov, Yuliya Galanina. Four of the detainees needed medical assistance, so rigidly worked by the police.
On July 15 the head of the IPCC Valentin Gorbunov agreed to meet with disgruntled, however, when it came to the dozens of opposition activists, said that only recognizes the format of personal private meetings with each candidate.
On 20 July, the opposition held as agreed with the city rally on Sakharov Avenue. Came no less than 22 thousand people. The protesters demanded to allow for the elections to the Moscow city Duma all independent candidates. Arrests were few — only seven people. No concessions to the authorities was not going to do.
Then the leaders of the opposition announced that it will hold a new rally on July 27. They pointed out that it will be a meeting with voters. Under Russian law, such event requires the consent of the authorities. However, the municipality did not agree and the meeting banned. The authorities stressed that meetings with voters shall be held only in enclosed spaces.
July 24, near his home, was detained a prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He went out for a morning jog in shorts. So they took him and delivered in Department. Then his wife had a birthday. Navalny had to congratulate the spouse directly from the site. On the same day, police raided an unregistered candidates Dmitry Gudkov and Ivan Zhdanov. Zhdanov then taken in for questioning. Were searched from Alexander Solovyov and municipal Deputy Nikolay Balandin. Investigators have summoned for questioning by Dmitry and Gennady Gudkov, Lyubov Sobol, Elena and Yulia Rusakova Palamino.
The center of Moscow was filled with the blood of malcontents, and of Federal Russian TV channels in the news didn’t say a word about what is happening
However, the opposition and their supporters are not afraid. And July 27, thousands of Muscovites came out to protest with the same demand to allow to participate in elections all independent candidates. People gathered outside the Moscow mayor’s office. But the leaders of the opposition in the majority come there are unable. It turned out that morning, the police conducted a number of arrests. The plots were delivered all the same politicians and public figures — Zhdanov, Yashin, Sable, horns, Galiamina.
The action began at two o’clock. The police and the national guard immediately acted very tough. Joined the riot. According to official figures, was detained 1074 participant of the rally. The organizers have provided your information — 1388 arrests. People were beaten with rubber batons and feet. They incited the dogs. Dozens of protesters were injured.
The center of Moscow raged was covered with blood unhappy. And the Federal Russian TV channels in their news releases did not say a word about what is happening. Most, given that it was the weekend, showed previously announced live entertainment and movies. Only the next day came the scenes in which it was alleged that the action was not peaceful and had been carefully arranged.
By 30 July, the Moscow courts have sentenced to arrests more than 60 people. Terms ranging from seven to 30 days. The number was under arrest Alexei Navalny. He take 30 days. Did not save the opposition even the fact that he needed urgent medical help. Navalny complained of severe irritation of the skin and pain in the eyes. He was taken to the hospital, but the personal physician to him was not allowed. One of the doctors said after the inspection that Alexei contact dermatitis. Another put that diagnosis — Allergy. Personal physician Navalny and opposition supporters believe that he was poisoned by unknown substances. Alexei returned from the hospital under arrest.
Ilya Yashin got arrested twice for 10 days each. Decisions were two courts. The terms are not summed up and considered simultaneously. 30 days arrested Dmitry Gudkov and Vladimir Milov. Julia Galiamina got 10 days of arrest.
In the West speak of a new “swamp thing.” The so-called trials against participants of mass protests, which took place in Moscow on 6 may 2012 on Bolotnaya square. People took to the streets to Express their discontent with the election of Vladimir Putin as President of Russia. On may 7, was assigned to the inauguration. Police detained more than 400 people. Against more than 30 of them opened a criminal case under article about mass riots. A few people ended up with real time. The decision of the Moscow court on the “swamp case” has repeatedly been criticized by human rights activists and the European court of human rights (ECHR).
And now the Investigative Committee of Russia again initiated a criminal case on mass riots in Moscow on July 27. Against this decision were made by members of the presidential Council on human rights (HRC). They claim that no riots in the Russian capital on 27 July was not. The HRC believes that the responsibility for what is happening in Moscow lies with the city authorities headed by mayor Sergei Sobyanin. A member of the HRC Ilya shablinski said bluntly: “I’m worried, accuse the authorities, first and foremost. My reproach, they are responsible for this, they have not registered candidates now do not meet the application…”
Muscovites are not going to give up. The next protest is scheduled for August 10. However, it is possible that people will come to the meeting and 3 August.
We will remind as reported “FACTS”, the Minister of state for European Affairs at the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Germany, Michael Roth has strongly condemned the actions of the police during the rally in support of independent candidates in Moscow. The suppression of protests in Russia Mouth called a setback for democracy.
