A nuclear explosion in Severodvinsk: doctors are not warned that their patients are contaminated by radiation
Doctors in Russia Arkhangelsk regional hospital was not warned that delivered to the institution after an explosion in Severodvinsk people contaminated by radiation. This writes the Media.
The publication cites information from The Moscow Times, which five anonymous sources reported that the FSB was forced to give a subscription about nondisclosure of physicians who worked with the victims in the explosion.
“They are not forced to sign, but when three employees of the FSB come with the subscription and asked to sign, few will say no”, — said one of the senior doctors.
The publication notes that the three victims were taken to the hospital, naked and wrapped in transparent plastic bags, the newspaper said. If you only knew the doctors at the nearest military facility around noon on 8 August, an explosion occurred. Three sources claim that two of the three victims died on the way to the airport. Then the security personnel who visited the hospital on 9 August had removed all information about the incident, which was in the documents of the hospital, the newspaper said.
“No one — neither the hospital management nor employees of the Ministry of health nor the regional officials nor the Governor has informed the staff that the patients are contaminated by radiation”, — said the publication of one of the surgeons of the hospital. He added that the doctors had some suspicions, but they themselves are not even warned of the need to protect themselves.
Four doctors, two of whom occupy senior positions in the hospital, told The Moscow Times that the doctors were shocked and outraged by the incident.
The sources asked for anonymity, citing increased attention from the security services. The newspaper said that none of her interlocutors did not work directly with the victims in the explosion, but they all participated in a briefing at the hospital on August 12 with the participation of Deputy Minister of health region and communicate with colleagues who treat these patients.
“The staff is furious, to say the least. We were not ready for it, and other people could get hurt. However, all did their job professionally,” said one of the interlocutors.
According to three of the four sources, including two managers, one physician exposed to radiation after a survey in Moscow found radioactive isotope in the muscle tissue. This physician refused to communicate with journalists.
As previously reported “FACTS”, August 8, in Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region there was an explosion. Russian media reported that the incident occurred when testing the engine of a new type on the ship, and the drivers of ambulances that brought the injured to the hospital, were dressed in hazmat suits. Evening of August 9, the state Corporation “Rosatom” reported that the explosion during the test of the isotopic sources of the jet engine killed five of its employees, and three more were injured. Subsequently, the Russian military base at Archangel, where a powerful explosion occurred, associated with the radiation leaks in the world’s press has called “a New Chernobyl”.
