A nun, probably on the yacht of the chief Minister Putin noticed the half-naked girl (photos)
The main Russian churchman, Patriarch Kirill (gundyaeva) — has repeatedly accused love of luxury and social entertainment. Now in the network appeared the photo, confirming that the yacht of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church is obviously not for spiritual practices.
The photo, taken in Moscow on June 23, it is recorded as on the boat entertained a company of young people. Particular attention was drawn to a girl in a skimpy bikini. The social media joke that a young beautiful nun, just a forced to dress for the weather. However, there are other versions.
Formally, the yacht “Pallada” is on balance of the Moscow Patriarchate, and for the maintenance of the boats is paying the Russian Church. Thus, it is not excluded that the clergy are trying to earn extra money by renting a yacht to rent.
Earlier, Patriarch Kirill became famous for scandalous statements about the dangers of the Internet. In turn, users of social networks made fun Kirill’s public appearance accompanied by snipers.
