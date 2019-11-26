A nurse killed a wild boar that attacked her near the house of her elderly wards (photos)
In the American city of Anahuac (Texas) was a tragedy. 59-year-old nurse Christine Rollins, who came as usual to their wards (elderly couple) were attacked by wild boars. Woman mauled to death. As it turned out, she died from massive loss of blood.
When Christine, who looked after spouses, the elderly more than a year, did not appear at the usual time, 84-year-old owner of the house went outside and found her body with multiple wounds. It was lying on the lawn between the Rollins and the porch of the house.
Police say death in an attack by wild boars — an extremely rare event. Apparently, during the attack the woman has fallen, strongly having hit a head, then a pack of wild boars killed her.
Recently, according to 12newsnow, residents of Anahuac have repeatedly complained about the fact that wild boars are invading their yards.
Christine Rollins
