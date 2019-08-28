A nutritionist told me how can take weight gain with weight loss
If you lose weight, it seen on the balance, plus can be very frustrating and cause confusion — but I’m doing everything right? Nutritionist Katherine Kabashnaya told on his page on Instagram about the possible causes of weight gain, and hastened to reassure — often, this is temporary and not very scary.
“Plus and zero on the scales — it’s not scary. But it is the worst fear of all traineeship. He beats, frustrates, destroys faith in themselves,” — said the expert and added that that is why I decided to share useful information.
Possible causes:
1. Day cycle
Ovulation (3 days weight can be more at 1-1.5 kg, then goes and “friends” is a catch) and PMS/KD (here, the swing can be up to 7-10 days).
2. Products-takatori
Pickles and sweets is a classic. But each can have its own such product: cheese, garlic, buckwheat (!) or oatmeal. Watch yourself! Personally, I immediately feel hungry and as swell his legs. For me this is the first sign that I’d better not.
3. Biceps growing
Do not have to swing. Just go with the habit or “perestat in the garden” and…ustavshie muscles “stretched water”.
4. Full intestinal
By the way, smart balance is displayed as a high % of body fat. Do not be alarmed.
5. Abruptly left the water
Started straineth, plumb lines at -500 grams, and then Biff: + 1 kg back! Shock? — No! Water is not fat, therefore, draw conclusions on the effectiveness of the end of the month.
6. Stress and lack of sleep
Ghrelin and cortisol — kawaii hormones. Nedospaty person will hold the weight of the past, as well pijanowski’ll immediately notice how it swells
The solution? — Sleep and easier to respond to problems! Health is more expensive.⠀
7. Medication
Some medications, again, contribute to water retention and increased appetite. But, remember — it’s NOT FAT! Only this treatment by will and the weight will start to go.⠀⠀