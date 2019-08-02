A nutritionist told me how easy it is to lose 5 kg per month
Nutritionist Lilly Soutter explained that it is impossible to eliminate from the diet any products.
The food must be balanced and provide the body with energy. Just limit the consumption of fat, same carbohydrates and proteins, but not to get rid of them.
To lose 5 pounds in a month will help fiber. Dietary fiber when ingested, can create a feeling of fullness. Because of this, the urge is there and people are content with fewer calories.
Fruits, vegetables and nuts are rich in fiber. They promote weight loss in a very short time. According to nutritionist, for loss fat men on average should eat no more than 2000, and women 1,500 calories a day.
It is necessary to remember, carbohydrates do not cause obesity, as many people think. Excess weight is typed only in the case when the energy is less than is obtained from food. Protein, besplodiya and other diet – is useless and foolish way to undermine health. Stupid, because it does not eliminates excess weight, but is able to bring hurt.
The human body is designed in such a way that his vital various nutrients, vitamins and minerals. They are in fruits, vegetables, nuts, meat, cereals and other things.
Exercise can cause big problems. For example, the lack of carbs is causing a constant headache. You receive the causeless fatigue, mood swings and failure of digestion. Deficiency of carbohydrate threatens to hormonal changes. Therefore, it is wiser to lose weight on fruits, vegetables, and nuts. You want to reduce the consumption of calories, but not refusing it completely.