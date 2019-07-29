A nutritionist told me how many days you can lose weight on the watermelon
How to lose weight fast and delicious.
Watermelon diet will help to leave behind a few extra pounds without grueling workouts in the gym and without harm to health. This diet will appeal to many girls, because you can feast on a big juicy berry and to lose weight.
In summer delicious to lose weight in different ways, and today we will talk about the watermelon diet, which will help to attain a slim figure.
Watermelon is a source of easily digestible substances, in addition, it contains a large amount of water is 90%! Therefore, with the help of this fruit can also cleanse the body of harmful toxins. But note that the cleansing effect is quite strong, so more than three days to sit on a watermelon diet is not recommended.
Watermelon diet tolerated quite easily. For three days you should eat only watermelon. The amount depends on your initial weight, based on the ratio of 1 kg of pulp of berries 10 pounds of your weight. For example, if your weight is 70 kg, then during the day you should eat 7 kg of pulp of watermelon.
Three days of watermelon diet you are guaranteed to lose 3 pounds.
It is important to remember that the watermelon diet is not for everyone. It is forbidden to use it, people who have problems with kidney stones, as well as for diabetics and Allergy sufferers. Also you can’t sit on a watermelon diet for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.