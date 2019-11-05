A nutritionist told me how many eggs can be eaten without harm to health

A registered dietitian Victor tutelian reminded of the eggs contained in the cholesterol and was advised to eat them sparingly.

Диетолог рассказал, сколько яиц можно есть без вреда для здоровья

Chicken eggs is a traditional Breakfast food for millions of people. Many people eat two eggs a day.

A registered dietitian Victor tutelian spoke about the fact that the use of 10-15 eggs a week is overselling. He said: the egg yolk is a rich source of cholesterol.

According to nutritionist, a high level of cholesterol in the blood contributes to atherosclerosis and lipid metabolism disorders “with all its consequences.”

“The yolk contains lots of fat and cholesterol. Three times a week for the egg — I think that it’s okay,” said tutelian.

Simultaneously, the nutritionist explained that the eggs because of their richness in micronutrients are a complete nutritional product. He said that some food can’t be bad, unlike the diet in General, if he goes beyond all reasonable limits on calorie and fat level.

