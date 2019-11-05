A nutritionist told me how many eggs can be eaten without harm to health
A registered dietitian Victor tutelian reminded of the eggs contained in the cholesterol and was advised to eat them sparingly.
Chicken eggs is a traditional Breakfast food for millions of people. Many people eat two eggs a day.
A registered dietitian Victor tutelian spoke about the fact that the use of 10-15 eggs a week is overselling. He said: the egg yolk is a rich source of cholesterol.
According to nutritionist, a high level of cholesterol in the blood contributes to atherosclerosis and lipid metabolism disorders “with all its consequences.”
“The yolk contains lots of fat and cholesterol. Three times a week for the egg — I think that it’s okay,” said tutelian.
Simultaneously, the nutritionist explained that the eggs because of their richness in micronutrients are a complete nutritional product. He said that some food can’t be bad, unlike the diet in General, if he goes beyond all reasonable limits on calorie and fat level.