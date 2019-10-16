A nutritionist told me how not to gain extra pounds over the winter
In the cold season, people traditionally start to eat more sweets, and harmful products trying to compensate for the lack of “hormones of joy” caused by the lack of sunlight. As a result in autumn and winter appear weight, which is then quite difficult to get rid of. Nutritionist Elena Solomatina told how to deal with the problem.
When daylight decreases, and the sky is bright sun there are only leaden clouds, people not only deteriorates health, but also the mood. In order to somehow make a break and start over-indulge yourself with sweets, which are usually harmful. What should I do? Nutritionist Solomatin says that the first step to solving the problem is its realization.
“In winter, we lack vitamin D, which is produced in the body in bright sunlight. Accordingly, it is necessary to adjust their diet to fix it. It is best to regularly consume cod liver oil and oily fish. You can get vitamin D from supplements, but it’s better when it originates from natural products” — said Solomatin, noting that if the body will not suffer from vitamin D deficiency, the need for harmful and sugary foods will decrease.
Instead of cakes and pastries it is better to eat the fruit. Wanted sweet — eat a banana. Or, if the situation is critical, a piece of dark chocolate with the minimum sugar content at high levels of beneficial elements. Useful in addition, dairy products in which there are predecessors of “pleasure hormones”.