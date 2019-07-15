A nutritionist told me how to cook healthy kebabs
Health
German nutritionist Matthias Riedl from Hamburg taught to cook on the fire healthy and tasty kebab. It turned out, the person can without harm to health to process only 150 grams of meat.
Excess eaten kebabs are bad for the health of the kidneys, copes in some kind of “fat depots”. Sausages, ham products, is better not to overcook, as at temperatures over 150 degrees semi-finished products begin to excrete carcinogens. Fans of fire may appeal to a more useful vegetable kebabs.
