A nutritionist told me how to do food unloading
It is worth remembering that proper nutrition, diet is a flexible tools to achieve the goal, so it is good sometimes to afford food some liberties in order to avoid relapse and overeating. No one can sustain a strict diet, the diet and eternal restrictions throughout life. How to deal with it? About how to make food unloading (cicmil/cheating) told in Instagram nutritionist Olga Usenko.
This technique is necessary if you sit on a diet for a long time, so to avoid unplanned breakdowns, we do the unloading.
Cheating/CITEL is a system in which you upotreblyali something “desirable” for a particular single meal. Thus, we do not want this at other times and know that it will soon be possible. It is also a deception for the body, because with time he gets used to the diet and may suspect that we malnourished to lose weight, and with the help Camila we’re showing him that all is well and you can lose weight on.
CITEL/cheating you need to do right:
- during the reception, delicious food, we do not consider the calories and don’t get hung up on composition, but do not forget about the number — it should not be 2 kg of food
- cicmil is one meal, all other meals on plan, not starvation
- it is best to do this technique вечером6 and there is more and more convenient
- you can do cicmil when there is a scheduled event
- on the morning after this power may be swelling, so weigh in 2-3 days
- do not get involved CITELUM, it is advisable to do it once a week, but sometimes 2 times a week but not in succession but with an interval of 2-3 days
- training day Camila not cancelable, and walk, walk, walk — 10,000 steps at least