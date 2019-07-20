A nutritionist told me how to eat exotic fruits
Expert advises not to pounce on exotic fruits, tasting them slowly.
It was time to leave and many went to rest in a hot country. Traditionally one of the most popular snacks there are all kinds of fruit, which in countries like Thailand or Vietnam in excess. Many of these fruits unusual for the Russian people – they are impossible to find in stores and even markets. In this regard, there is a desire to try exotic, yet there is a possibility and people start to eat everything they see, often in fairly large quantities. However, experts claim that it is fundamentally the wrong approach.
Thus, an expert in nutrition, dietitian Victoria Egorova confirmed that exotic fruits are encouraged to eat small portions, little by little. This approach will help you to avoid unexpected allergic reactions and if you find that you are allergic to one or another exotic fruit, the reaction is not strong, because you ate quite a bit. Egorova also reminded that allergies can appear within two days after consumption of the product.
Also, according to nutritionist, it is not necessary to forget that in exotic countries, it is especially important to monitor the quality and purity of products, because it is very easy to get some kind of infection or simply poison.