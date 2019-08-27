A nutritionist told me how to eat melon and why is it useful
Nutritionist Anna Ivashkevich shared information how to eat the melon and how it is useful. This product is unique in that it contains little sugar and lots of useful microelements.
Melon – bancheva culture from the plant Cucurbitaceae. It contains beta-carotene and vitamin C, which have an antioxidant effect, promote the production of collagen and growth of new cells in the body. Also part of this yellow product are potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, manganese. They are necessary for human health. The melon is a perfect snack, because it has little sugar and 90% water. The content of carotenoids protects from cancer, heart attacks and strokes.
Despite low in calories – 32 calories, carbohydrate, it remains a product that should be used sparingly – 300 grams per day. For those who want to lose weight, expert advises to eat this melon culture during the first half of day 1 time per day and separately from other meals. It is best to combine the fragrant yellow fruit with leafy salads and green vegetables. The melon and ham is a pretty heavy combination for the digestive system.