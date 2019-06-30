A nutritionist told me how to lose weight without harm to health

Dietitian gave advice on how to lose weight quickly. About this dietitian-nutritionist Laura Filippov said in an exclusive interview.

Диетолог рассказал, как похудеть без вреда здоровью

So, the question of whether there is a real way to lose weight fast, while not harming the digestive system, Laura Filippov said:

“Without harming your health? I don’t know this method… Leg cut off? (laughs). To lose weight without harming your health using proper nutrition.

And each person takes their amount of time: it all depends on what the person puts into those words just eat more vegetables or to replace the entire normal meals in a smoothie.

In fact, it is enough to remove from the diet, excess sugar, salt, by controlling their portions and variety in the diet. Healthy eating is not so difficult.” — concluded the expert.

