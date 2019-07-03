A nutritionist told me how to preserve youth
Nutritionist Helen Cullen told what to do, for as long as possible to preserve youth and a blooming appearance. At first, she called habits that you should get to look younger. Now the expert listed on his page on Instagram what to exclude, not to look older than their years.
First and foremost, get rid of bad habits. Smoking and alcohol quickly lead to aging and have a negative impact on the cardiovascular system. Harmful habits increase the risk of cancer.
It is desirable to reduce the consumption of sugar and fast food. Because sugar provides empty calories that do not bring beneficial vitamins in the body. And in fast food high TRANS fats content. Its use negatively affects the digestive tract.
From a long stay in the sun. Excessive tanning ages. Long sun exposure can cause fainting or sunstroke.
If you want happy everytime you look in the mirror to admire his reflection, transform your body, to enjoy his ease and grace — follow the listed recommendations.
She also noted how you can restore vitality and look better and fresher.
Some people helps to restore vitality to new Hobbies and communication with family and friends. Others, on the contrary, like to spend a few days in solitude or to get away from the city.
⠀
General guidelines for recovery:
⠀
- Quality sleep and rest
- Meditation practices
- Avoidance of communication with toxic people
- Clearing a space around himself
- A healthy and balanced diet
It is always easier to prevent than to treat. Not to have long to recover, try to listen to the needs of his personality and time to satisfy them.