A nutritionist told when better sweet

Contrary to popular advice is to eat sweets in the morning, nutritionist Anna Ivashkevich said that to indulge ourselves with some sweet better in the second half of the day, particularly in the period from 15.30 to 17.00.

Sensitivity to sweet taste developed in many people, and if the desire to eat sweet really strong, you should not give up. Total rejection of sweet, besides requiring enormous effort of will, fraught with failure, in which a person is likely to overeat something unhealthy, and then will suffer from their own imperfections, the opinion about it was made by a clinical psychologist, nutritionist, member of the National Association of clinical nutrition Anna Iwaszkiewicz.

According to him, to eat a small serving of sweet advisable afternoon, between 15.30 and 17.00. By this time due to insufficient production of cortisol and melatonin in humans may decrease tonus, somnolence. A Cup of coffee or tea and a small serving of something sweet in such a situation would be a lifesaver: will encourage you and lift your spirits.

Besides that, added Anna Iwaszkiewicz, sweet tea satisfies the desire to eat dessert and help keep the consumption of sweets during the dinner.

The nutritionist advises: sweet tooth it is better to prefer desserts, do not contain cream and fat. You should avoid eating a mixture of carbohydrates and saturated fat, since this combination promotes the deposition of fat. The best kinds of desserts from the point of view of a nutritionist — it’s chocolate (20-30 grams), candy, marshmallows, sweet fruits.