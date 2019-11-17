A painful sense of loneliness is deadly
People with cardiovascular disease are at increased risk of early death if their burdens alone. It showed a study by researchers from Denmark reported in the journal Heart.
Danish researchers conducted a study in which participated 13 443 patients who were hospitalized with coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, or heart disease. Experts found that those subjects who complained of loneliness, three times more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression and is also characterized by the worst physical attributes.
The condition of the project participants, the researchers observed during the year after discharge from the hospital. They analyzed the presence of harmful habits in lifestyle of people and their adherence to doctors ‘ recommendations.
They found that the feeling of loneliness, from which people can suffer, is not associated with a separate accommodation for his loneliness complained and those who lived with relatives. According to the authors, the number of lonely and socially isolated people in society grow as a whole.
“Our results show that loneliness is associated with changes in cardiovascular, neuroendocrine and immune functions, as well as with the choice of unhealthy lifestyles that adversely affect health,” – said the scientific experts.
They stated that single men, the risk of death from any cause was more than two times higher, and women – three times.