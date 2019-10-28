A painting that for years hung in the kitchen, sold for $26.6 million
The canvas of the Florentine artist Cimabue, 13th century, recently discovered in the kitchen of a resident of France and was sold for 26.6 million dollars. About it writes BBC.
Before the auction, its value experts estimate at more than $ 6 million — with this sum began the bidding.
Auction firm Acteon announced that the painting was acquired by the purchaser from France, who wished not to reveal his name.
26.6 million dollars — a new record for works of art of the middle Ages ever sold at auction.
“When such a rare work of this unique artist as Cimabue appears on the market, you need to be prepared for surprises,” said auctioneer Dominic Le Coent.
For many years the painting “the Mocking of Christ” hung over the kitchen stove a resident of compiègne, in Northern France.
Picture found the auctioneer who advised the owner to conduct an expert assessment of the work.
The woman thought the picture icon, which had great value.
The painter Cimabue, born around 1240 in Florence. His work belongs to the era of proto-Renaissance through — the transitional period from the medieval painting to a more realistic style of the Renaissance.
The painting “the Mocking of Christ” is small — only 20 by 26 inches.
Two other works by Cimabue from the same series of paintings exhibited at the National gallery in London and the Frick Collection gallery in new York.