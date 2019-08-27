A pair of Brits with the metal detector found one of the biggest treasures in the country…
In a field near a farm in Somerset a couple of Brits with metal detectors found the treasure that is already being called one of the largest found in the country. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the 42-year-old Adam staples and his girlfriend is the same age as Lisa, grace dug out of the ground nearly 2600 of ancient coins. The total value of the finds more than six million dollars.
Most of the silver coins date back to XI century and was minted during the reign of the last Anglo-Saxon king Harold II Godwinson. There were also coins of the era of William the Conqueror.
They are all in good condition. Lisa and Adam delivered the findings in London’s British Museum for evaluation. If the find is declared treasure, the Museum will keep it and will offset the cost Staples and grace — so that they will become millionaires. However, they will have to share money with the owner of the field.
Experts believe that the coins they belonged to rich and noble man who stashed them for a rainy day.
