A Palestinian refugee massacre in one of the most popular tourist destinations of Jordan…
Thursday, November 7, became known the details of the attack that was perpetrated yesterday in Jordan. In the city of Jerash, one of the most popular places among foreign tourists, an unknown attacker with a knife on the participants of the excursion. He stabbed four people. The same number were seriously injured.
According to British newspaper The Guardian, citing local police, killing three tourists from Mexico and one from Switzerland. Wounded two Jordanian officers, the guide and the driver of the van.
Attacked them were arrested. His name is not yet known. We know that this 22-year-old Palestinian, who lived in a refugee camp nearby. There currently are about 35 thousand people. The Palestinian, according to knowledgeable it people I worked Garage the washing machine.
Authorities said that the attack is a terrorist attack alone. They called her attacker a coward.
Jerash attracts tourists the ruins of the Roman town.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter