A paralyzed girl is miraculously able to give birth to the child
Australian Chloe Kennedy once dreamed, went with a friend to Italy. At the end of the vacation she wanted to go skiing and chose the Eastern Alps, however, the slope was slippery, causing the girl got off route, fell and severely injured his back.
More weeks she spent in a coma and just miraculously survived, by four operations. Alas, she lost mobility and the ability to live the life which he used to.
A year and a half Chloe held under the supervision of doctors. Courted her and close relatives and the young man who almost never left his beloved.
Finally the girl was beginning to regain some mobility: Chloe was able to move his hands and even to take the first steps.
Despite the fact that doctors adopted the Chloe’s inability to become a mother, after some time she got pregnant. The girl was hoping not to have lost the ability to return to normal life.
Chloe gave birth to a healthy daughter thanks to cesarean section. She was named Aurora.
Now happy family continues to live in Australia, and Chloe is gradually regaining its former mobility.