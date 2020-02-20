A pardon in return for testimony about Russia: Assange’s lawyer made the controversial statement about trump
The lawyer for Julian Assange said that the US President Donald trump was offered the Wikileaks founder a pardon in exchange for the denial of Russia’s role in the publication of the correspondence of the national Committee of the US Democratic party before the presidential elections in 2016, reports the BBC.
According to the defense, the proposal from trump gave Assange a former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, known for his Pro-Russian stance on many issues.
The White house called the information false and completely fabricated.
Russia denies involvement in the publication of the correspondence, but in 2018, several employees of the Russian intelligence in the United States have been indicted.
What happened
Starting in the summer of 2016 dosed Wikileaks published the correspondence of functionaries of the Democratic party. It is considered to be one of the factors that contributed to the defeat of the candidate from Democrats Hillary Clinton and the election of President trump.
Correspondence was stolen due to hacking of the servers of the democratic party. American intelligence agencies have established that the hacking was the hacker of the Main Directorate of the General staff of the armed forces (also known as GRU). In 2018, spectracolor Robert Mueller brought criminal charges against 12 named individuals, identified as GRU staff of different levels.
Moscow has consistently denied allegations of hacking into servers of the democratic party and generally meddling in American elections.
On Wednesday at a hearing in the magistrates ‘ court of Westminster lawyer Assange said that in 2017, Dana Rohrabacher, in that time incumbent Congressman, visited Assange in the Embassy of Ecuador in London, where he was hiding and on behalf of the trump offered him a pardon in exchange for a statement about the innocence of Russia to the publication of the correspondence of the national Committee of the Democratic party.
The lawyers said that they have a witness, confirming these facts. District judge Vanessa Baraitser allowed to hear in court this witness, but it does not happen before may, when (on the plan process) should begin the examination of evidence.
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said: “the President knows almost nothing about Dana Rohrabacher, except that he’s a former Congressman. He never discussed this with him or almost any other topic. It is a fabrication and a complete lie.”
Meanwhile, on the eve of elections in 2018, which Rohrabacher lost, trump wrote a tweet in which he praised the Congressman, which, he said, “all respect”.
In 2017, the Wall Street Journal wrote that Rohrabacher contacted the White house and offered to pardon Assange, if he would present “evidence” that Wikileaks published correspondence of the Democrats had not been received from the Russian special services. Assange has always maintained that there is no evidence that the emails the Democrats put him in this way.
He later Rohrabacher said that he had met with Assange on its own initiative and not on behalf of trump, reports Reuters. He said that is really offered to intercede before the President for clemency, if Assange will reveal the source of emails. After that, according to the ex-Congressman, he told the then head of the administration of the tramp to John Kelly about the willingness of Assange to cooperate, but no further contact with the White house on this subject had not.
Rohrabacher remained a member of the U.S. Congress until the end of 2018. He advocated the lifting of sanctions against Russia. In 2012, after a trip to Moscow, the FBI warned the policy that the Russian intelligence service might try to recruit him.
What are the charges against Assange
Julian Assange — founder of Wikileaks, known by the publications of secret documents, including the correspondence of American diplomats and politicians.
The CIA, FBI and national security Agency of the United States initially claimed that WikiLeaks received stolen emails from the democratic Russian hackers. Julian Assange denied that the Russian authorities were the source of the leak.
In may 2019 the U.S. Department of justice filed charges against Assange for 17 points. Among them — the publication of secret documents, which, according to defendant, is protected by an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech. Wikileaks founder accused of illegally obtaining and publishing of information the disclosure of which endangers the security of the United States. He faces up to 180 years in prison.
20 Aug 2010 in Sweden, Julian Assange was charged with sexual harassment and rape, which he considers to be fabricated.
The case was repeatedly closed and again resumed, and Assange himself moved to London, where on 1 December 2010 he was arrested on a warrant issued by Swedish authorities. Four days later he was released on bail.
While in the UK under house arrest awaiting trial, Julian Assange sought asylum from Ecuador’s government, taking refuge in the Embassy of that country in London.
Within the walls of the Embassy, he spent almost seven years. During this time, the Swedish Prosecutor’s office closed the case against Assange accused him of rape.
But on 11 April 2019, the government of Ecuador has deprived Assange asylum. He was arrested by the British police and detained on charges of breach of bail, and on the request of the American side.
Britain gave the President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno written assurances that Assange will not be extradited to the United States.
At the same time in Sweden, the investigating authorities again opened against Julian Assange charges of rape.
