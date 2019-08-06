A parody of popular blogers in the photo Irina Shayk appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine (photo)
Australian blogger Celeste Barber, who is known for his funny parody pictures, was honored to be on the cover of Vogue Portugal. Edition presented at once two covers of the new issue. One of them in the orange sweater from designer Victor Glemaud and with large white earrings posing Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. On the other — Celeste, who is depicted in the same sweater, but as the earrings in her ears hinged lids from plastic cups for coffee.
“Celeste Barber has accepted our challenge and agreed to recreate the cover of Irina Shayk. The end result was so good that it deserves its own cover. Two covers, one room and a lot of humor. In the end, it’s a matter of taste. Or not. You decide,” reads the official account of the Vogue Portugal Instagram.
Celeste Barber aceitou o desafio e recriou a capa de Irina Shayk. O resultado foi tão bom que mereceu Celeste a sua própria capa. Duas capas, a mesma edição e muito humor. Afinal, é tudo uma questão de gosto. Ou então não. Nas bancas a partir do dia 7 de agosto. _ @celestebarber accepted our challenge and recreated @irinashayk cover. The final result was so good she deserved her own cover. Two covers, the same issue and lots of humor. After all, it’s all a matter of taste. Or not. You decide. Grab your copy this Wednesday, August 7th. #amatteroftaste #vogueportugal #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #photography @branislavsimoncik #styling @michael_philouze #hair @richardmarin #makeup @adambreuchaud #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #comedian @celestebarber #celestebarber #celestechallengeaccepted #covergirl #vogue #magazinecover #augustissue @lighthouse.publishing
“This is the most creative of the Vogue of all. Bravo!” “The best Vogue cover!” – have delighted users of the social network.
É tudo uma questão de gosto. Ou então não. Na edição de agosto debatemos really present o que é o gosto e fazemo-lo acompanhados de uma boa dose de humor. Irina Shayk protagoniza a capa 01 de 02, os nossos assinantes que já receberam. Duas capas, a mesma edição. __ It’s all a matter of taste. Or not. In our August issue we discuss what taste is and we do it with an extra dose of humor. Russian model @irinashayk fronts cover 01 of 02. Two covers, the same edition. Get your copy this Wednesday, August 7th. #amatteroftaste #vogueportugal #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #photography @branislavsimoncik #styling @michael_philouze #hair @harryjoshhair #makeup @maudlaceppe #nails @lollykoonnails #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #model @#irinashayk @thelionsny #irinashayk #covergirl #vogue #magazinecover #augustissue @lighthouse.publishing
