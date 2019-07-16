A partial Eclipse of the moon in the night from 16 to 17 July will be seen in most parts of Russia (PHOTO)

Around midnight of 16 to 17 July there will occur a partial Eclipse of the moon. Natural satellite of our planet will pass through the southern part of the earth’s shadow and will dive in at a little more than half of its disk (0,66 in 00:31 GMT), according to the Moscow planetarium.

Areas where it will show some phase of the partial Eclipse of the moon: most of Europe, most of Asia, Australia, Africa, Southeast North America, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian ocean, Antarctica.

The length of the shadow of the Eclipse will be 1 hour and 58 minutes (from 23:02 GMT-02:00 GMT) and will be observed almost throughout Russia, except for Northern and remote Eastern areas. During the Eclipse, the Moon will be above the southern horizon in the constellation Sagittarius. Near the moon will be the planet Saturn, and to the right (West) – bright Jupiter.

Conditions to observe an Eclipse in Russia is better in southern latitudes, as in the summer the full Moon rises low over the horizon. It will be clearly visible in the European part of Russia (except its North), where the Eclipse will happen around midnight. The initial phase of the Eclipse will also be visible in South-Western Siberia early in the morning on the moon. In most visible areas on the territory of our country, the Moon will be low above the southern horizon.

Best observation conditions will be in the Crimea and the Northern Caucasus, where the height of the moon above the horizon will reach 20°, and the summer weather conditions are likely to favour the observations. The Eclipse will be visible in the city: Moscow it is not necessary to go away from the city lights. The main thing that was cloudless weather and the open area above the southern horizon.

A partial Eclipse of the moon can be seen with the naked eye. But if you look through binoculars or a small telescope, will be interesting, said the Moscow planetarium.