A passenger plane flying from Russia to Crimea, caught fire in the air: details and pictures

| August 15, 2019 | News | No Comments
In Russia crashed EN route to annexed Crimea, a passenger plane A-321 made a hard landing in a corn field after taking off from suburban airport Zhukovsky. 15 passengers were injured, and damages were the result of an emergency evacuation, according to Russian Telegram-resources.

All on Board were 226 people and 7 crew members. The aircraft company “Ural airlines” was heading to Simferopol.

According to official data, the cause of the accident could be “numerous hit birds” in aircraft engines.

In a network there were photos from the scene of the crash.

We will remind, in July in Russia there was a threat of emergency with ultra-modern airliner Sukhoi Superjet flying from Krasnodar to Tyumen.

