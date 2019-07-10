A passenger took VIDEO of collapsing during the flight the aircraft’s engine (PHOTOS)

In the United States 148 passengers the flight of Delta Air Lines flying July 8, from Atlanta to Baltimore, had to endure many unpleasant moments because of problems with one of the engines of their 32-year-old aircraft MD-88 made an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to ABC News.

The problems began about an hour after departure. Due to malfunction, the pilots informed air traffic controllers about the emergency and said that they will be needed by fire crews at the time of planting.

In the video, filmed by Logan Webb, visible piece of metal Bouncing inside the left engine. Later the airline said that it was the nose cone. Also saw the orange glow around the still rotating shaft.

The cabin began to fill with smoke, was hot. The flight attendants gave instructions to passengers preparing to Board, keep your heads down, fasten your seat belts, loosen collars and remove ties and glasses. But all went well. Plane emergency landing in Raleigh. Reports of injuries were not.

Delta Air Lines has apologized to passengers for the inconvenience and gave each of them a meal ticket for $ 30, which they could use while waiting for the next flight. In Baltimore people flew a few hours on another plane.

Damaged engine, which will take the technical staff of the airline, on another plane was replaced and the aircraft was returned to operation on the morning of 10 July.

The company Pratt & Whitney, an American manufacturer of aircraft engines, describe their series and JT8D JT8D200 as “the most popular modern commercial engines ever made”, they are almost one third of commercial aircraft in the world, according to the Australian broadcasting Corporation ABC.

Also, manufacturers note that was issued more than 14 thousand of these engines, and since 1964 has more than half a billion hours of reliable service.