A passerby caught on the fly fell from the window of the child

| June 25, 2019 | News | No Comments

In China, a bystander caught on the fly had fallen from the third floor window of a little boy. The video with the rescue posted on the YouTube channel .

The incident occurred in Guizhou province. Chen Hao, working in the Department of electricity, was walking down the street and noticed on the window sill of a child who was upset and crying. He asked the little boy not to move, and he at that time sent a friend to enter the house and rescue the boy. However, the child broke down, before came to him for help.

Hao during the fall managed to run up and catch the baby. The man called the event a miracle and was happy that the baby didn’t get hurt.

