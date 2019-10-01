A pedestrian bridge will connect the Trinity-Bellwoods and Fort York (PHOTOS)

Pedestrians and cyclists will now be able to move from the Northern part of the Park s Trinity Bellwood’in the southern part of the Fort York Garrison at the bridge Crossing, which opens today.

Today at 10 am the Tory mayor, councillor cressey and Advisor Leighton will participate in the ceremony of ribbon cutting.

This project was started in 2000-ies, but the final refinements on the project began only this fall.

Actually, the construction began in the spring of 2016.

The project was completed under the leadership CreateTO, the organization created in 2018 as a new estate Agency in the city of Toronto. A similar bridge design in stainless steel will be the first of its kind in Canada.